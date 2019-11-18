Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Short Interest Update

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,990,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 22,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.1 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.00 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,773,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 223,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 93.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 502.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

