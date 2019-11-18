US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on US Ecology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of ECOL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

