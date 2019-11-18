Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

VHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.17. 983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $732.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Valhi has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Valhi had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.