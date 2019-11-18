ValuEngine Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.99. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Matador Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

