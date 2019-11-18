ValuEngine Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UVSP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

UVSP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,815. The firm has a market cap of $761.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.78. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 192,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

