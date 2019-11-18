ValuEngine Upgrades ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EGIEY opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

