Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $24.95 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $134.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

