Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Short Interest Update

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Veoneer stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.71. 6,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Veoneer from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Veoneer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.