Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 price target on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

VICR opened at $38.92 on Friday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $290,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,420. 56.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Vicor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vicor by 12.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.