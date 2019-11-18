Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 14,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,269. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $356.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Village Farms International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $109,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

