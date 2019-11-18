Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 2,500 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 954,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.90. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. Analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

