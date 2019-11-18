Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wanda Sports Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE:WSG opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76. Wanda Sports Group has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

