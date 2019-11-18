WandX (WAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $120,087.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. WandX has a market cap of $120,087.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WandX has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One WandX token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WandX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $655.87 or 0.07667905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001111 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (WAND) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.