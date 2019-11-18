Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.79.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,646.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.0% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Waste Connections by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $90.08. 29,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

