Wedbush Boosts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $67.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. 123,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,403. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,266.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $2,192,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

