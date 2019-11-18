Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY):

11/15/2019 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

11/8/2019 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2019 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2019 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/15/2019 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/10/2019 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/3/2019 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/2/2019 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

