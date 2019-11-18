Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.17. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after buying an additional 5,171,498 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after buying an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.