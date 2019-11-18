Whitnell & Co. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Whitnell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $265.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $265.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.