William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.74). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Allakos stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of -1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

