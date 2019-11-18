Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Short Interest Update

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 10,370,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at $29,065,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after buying an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after buying an additional 208,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,545,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,681,000 after purchasing an additional 818,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WSM traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,019. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $73.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

