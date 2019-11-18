Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.92.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.95. 567,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,899. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 556,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.