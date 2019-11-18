Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,006 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wingstop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

WING opened at $75.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

