WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $9.70 on Thursday. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Get WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR alerts:

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.