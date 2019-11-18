WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.43. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,547,000 after acquiring an additional 952,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,964,000 after acquiring an additional 813,846 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,306,000 after buying an additional 165,212 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

