Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 583,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Yatra Online by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Yatra Online by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 164,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Yatra Online stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.