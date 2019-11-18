Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $98.28 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,071 shares of company stock worth $1,835,534. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

