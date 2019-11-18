Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report $391.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.72 million. J2 Global posted sales of $346.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,198 shares of company stock worth $3,927,378. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.