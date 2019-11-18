Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

