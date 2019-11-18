Zacks Investment Research Comments on SenesTech Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SenesTech in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst I. Gilson expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 4,568.52% and a negative return on equity of 204.04%.

SNES opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.60. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SenesTech by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

