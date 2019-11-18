Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to “Buy”

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apyx Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of APYX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $79,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 97.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 222,316 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

