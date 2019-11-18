ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.48

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $100,334.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005707 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00419627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00093103 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00062388 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.