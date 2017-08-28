Facebook Inks Agreement To Live Stream 15 College Football Games

Facebook has inked a deal to live stream college football games starting next month. This will include games from such institutions as University of North Carolina at Charlotte, San Diego State, and Louisiana Tech. The audiences are expected to be modest in numbers and to watch them fans will have to sign in to Facebook.
The games will be exclusively live streamed on Facebook on the Watch platform which is going to be launched soon. Facebook will be partnering with Stadium, a digital sports platform, to live stream the 15 games. Six of the games from the Mountain West Conference while 9 of the games will be from Conference USA. The deal comes at a time when Facebook is just about to launch the Watch tab where original video content on the social media platform will be showcase.
A few sports
Previously the streaming exploits of Facebook were limited to surfing, baseball and soccer. In the case of soccer it is expected that before the year ends about 46 soccer matches from the Mexican league will be live streamed on Facebook and the commentary will be in English. Additionally, Facebook will live stream about 22 games from the Major League Soccer in the United States. With regards to surfing the World Surf League championships will also be live streaming on Facebook Live.
Other sports streaming deals Facebook has entered into include CrossFit events which the social media giant will air throughout the year. Facebook also inked a deal with Major League Baseball three months ago with a view to live streaming 20 games in the current season. Two months ago Facebook also entered a deal with UEFA to live stream soccer matches.
Amazon NFL rights
Other tech companies that have entered into streaming deals for football include Amazon which recently won rights for National Football League games airing on Thursday nights. The deal saw Amazon pay $50 million for the rights compared to $10 million that Twitter had paid for the previous season. The games will also air on traditional television with NBC, Comcast and CBS also being given the rights to air the names.
To watch the NFL games on Amazon one has to be a member of Amazon prime and the membership costs $99 per annum. This membership also offers members discounts on shipping whenever they purchase from the online retailer. The contract to stream NFL games for Amazon is thus about pulling in more customers.