Graco In Baby Car Seat Recall After NHTSA Tests

More than 25,000 baby car seats manufactured by Graco are being recalled for fears that they lack adequate restraining abilities necessary in the event of a car crash. This was announced on Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The affected baby car seat goes by the name of Graco My Ride 65. There have been no injuries reported due to the defect so far, however.
“In the event of a serious motor vehicle crash, the harness webbing restraining the child may break resulting in a child not being properly restrained,” noted the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards
In its announcement the NTSA noted that the webbing of the affected car seat failed to meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The recalled car seats possess a webbing code tag reading 2014/06 and the model numbers include 1794334, 1871689, 1908152, 1813015, 1813074, 1872691, 1877535, and 1853478. The seats were manufactured in the weeks between the 16th of May and the 1st of August in 2014. The defective car seats were primarily sold in the U.S.
Owners of car seats that have been affected by the recall are required to contact Graco’s consumer services by telephone so that they can get a replacement kit that will be offered for free. Consumers in need of more information can also get in touch with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by telephone or by visiting the agency’s website.
Canadian recall
According to a spokesperson for Newell Brands, the company that owns Graco, consumers can still continue to use the car seats as they await a replacement kit. The recall will commence in July and owners of the affected car seats will be notified.
Besides the United States, the Graco seats are also being recalled in Canada. The model numbers of the car seats to being recalled in the country bordering the United States to the north are 1910395, 1910552 and 1910553. The number of seats affected in Canada are 1,393 according to Graco’s Canadian division.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based Graco was started in 1942 by Robert Cone and Russell Gray. It was originally based in Philadelphia and was then known as Graco Metal Products as it concentrated on fabricating car and machine parts. Almost two decades ago, Graco purchased a baby car seat manufacturer known as Century. It was later purchased by Rubbermaid that same year.