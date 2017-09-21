HP In Efforts To Promote Education In Third World

HP has unveiled HP School Cloud with the aim of offering access to apps and educational materials to students, adult learners and teachers in poor and rural communities across the globe. Being a hybrid cloud appliance, HP School Cloud will act as a content and file server and a wireless router. Shipping of the HP School Cloud that has HP’s Open Learning Platform is expected to be early next year.
With each device OpenStax will provide education material that is free and open-source. Additional partners for the Open Education Resource will be revealed later in fall. Educational institutions that lack internet will be able to install HP School Cloud, switch it on so that students are able to access thousands of lessons in different subjects such as mathematics, science and reading. Students will also get access to millions of e-textbooks.
International standards
Teachers will also be equipped with the capacity to measure and monitor the individual progress of their students in an environment that is safe and secure. All the resources that will be provided will be aligned and harmonized with international curricular as well as instructional standards such as OECD, UNESCO and others.
“By providing access to a wide and relevant range of educational content and resources, HP School Cloud ensures today’s aspiring students develop the skills for the jobs of tomorrow, even those without reliable internet access,” said HP’s Personal Systems Business president, Ron Coughlin.
Universal access
According to OpenStax’s managing director, Daniel Williamson, enormous potential will be unlocked among students across the globe. This is because high-quality education content will be made available equitably to millions who include some of the most marginalized people in the world. Currently textbooks from OpenStax are available and in use by over one and a half million students.
In three years the aim of HP is to get to one million learners by having 1,700 schools across the developing world seeded. A pilot of the technology will be undertaken in Kenya’s The Kilgoris projects. Some schools in Malawi will also benefit.
Education Cannot Wait and Global Business Coalition for Education are two other organizations that are partnering with HP. The former is an organization dedicated to offering education in emergency situations with a view to exploring how new technology can be harnessed to aid students as well as teachers in countries and regions impact by protracted crises, natural disasters and conflicts.