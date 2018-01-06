Netflix Still In The Lead As Rivals Play Catchup

With a content budget of approximately $6 billion and over 100 million subscribers, Netflix has clearly emerged as the leader in the online video streaming sector. However other players including Hulu and Amazon have made major inroads having bagged wins with regards to major awards.
At the beginning of the year Amazon managed to get an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, the first for an online video streaming service. In all Amazon bagged seven Oscar nominations, with the most heavily nominated of its productions being ‘Manchester by the Sea’. The drama got nominations for best supporting performances for Lucas Hedges and Michelle Williams, best actor nominations for Casey Affleck as well as best original screenplay and best director for Kenneth Lonergan.
Amazon’s ‘The Salesman’ was also nomination for a best foreign-language film award. The nominations that Netflix received for the Oscars were mostly in the documentary category and this include two shorts and ‘13th’ by Ava Duvernay.
Oscar winners
When the Oscar winners were finally announced both Netflix and Amazon took home prizes and this was the first time that online streaming services had won Oscar awards. Netflix’s documentary short ‘The White Helmets’ won best documentary award while Amazon’s ‘Manchester by the Sea’ won best actor award which went to Casey Affleck. The drama also won the best original screenplay award. ‘The Salesman’ also won Amazon the best foreign-language film award.
Months after the Oscars Netflix managed to get 91 nominations for the Emmys having increased the tally from 54 nominations in 2016. Among the shows that were most nominated include ‘Stranger Things’ which received 18 nods. Amazon also managed a total of 16 nominations at the Emmys with ‘Transparent’ getting seven nods.
Hulu’s rise
While Hulu got two nominations in 2016 at the Emmys this year saw the streaming service increase that to 18 thanks largely to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ which received 13 nods and which went on to win eight awards. Hulu also won two more Emmy awards for a documentary on The Beatles.
This comes in the wake of Netflix’s blockbuster film ‘Bright’, starring Will Smith, was greeted with negative reviews by critics. Having cost Netflix $90 million, the movie is intended to be a franchise and is a blend of fantasy and action genres.
“There’s boring, there’s bad, and then there’s Bright, a movie so profoundly awful that Republicans will probably try to pass it into law over Christmas break,” wrote film critic, David Ehrlich.