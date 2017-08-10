Samsung Launches A Galaxy S8 Smartphone With Military-Grade Durability

Samsung has announced the introduction of a new Galaxy S8 smartphone which comes with a bigger battery, a metal frame and a screen which is shatter-resistant. Dubbed Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung has said that the device which has passed military specifications is suited for environments such as construction sites and in extreme outdoor sports events where standard devices cannot survive.
In the United States the Galaxy S8 Active will be offered exclusively by AT&T for a limited amount of time. Selling of the smartphone will begin on Tuesday where it will be made available by preorder before a full release later on Friday. On a payment plan lasting for 30 months, the monthly payments for the device will be $28.34.
Lump-sum payment
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active can also be bought outright at a price of $850.20. This is a little more than the standard Galaxy S8. Being a carrier-exclusive device for now, the Galaxy S8 Active will come with some preloaded apps such as DirecTV Now video streaming platform of AT&T.
Unlike the standard Galaxy S8 smartphone, the S8 Active has the curved sides done away with and instead has a more traditional design that is also flatter. The same display is used though the bezels are more pronounced. S8 Active’s frame is also thick and the back of the smartphone is made of a polycarbonate material. Because it meets military-level durability standards, the S8 Active can survive when dropped from a position as high as 5 feet. It is also water-resistant.
Longer battery life
The S8 Active also comes with a longer battery life as it has a 4,000 mAh battery compared to the 3,000 mAh battery in the regular S8 model. All other features are standard including having the fastest processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 835. It also comes with a storage capacity of 64 gigabytes and four gigabytes of RAM.
The S8 Active also comes with top-notch cameras as well as a fingerprint scanner which has been placed at the back of the phone. A button that is used to activate the Bixby voice assistant of Samsung has also been included in the Galaxy S8 Active.
The launch of the Galaxy S8 Active comes just a couple of weeks before Samsung unveils its upcoming flagship smartphone. Samsung has organized a media event on August 23 in New York and it is in this event that the Suwon, South Korea-based tech giant is expected to unveil Galaxy Note 8.