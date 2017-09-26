The API Automation Portal Of DreamFactory Is Now On Oracle Cloud

DreamFactory’s API Automation Portal has been made available on Oracle Cloud. The API Automation Portal is a means through which API gateways can be auto-generated for data integration and connectivity. Previously the API automation portal was hosted on Amazon Web Services.
“There were 3 primary drivers for moving from AWS to Oracle. We have seen material increases in performance on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, much better economics, and an independent software vendor-friendly enterprise ecosystem,” said DreamFactory’s co-founder, Eric Rubin.
New programs
With the API Automation Portal, which is free to develop and test, REST APIs can be auto-generated for any NoSQL or SQL storage or database. Additionally using an API manager it is possible to manage, secure, track as well as route API traffic. Composing real-time integrations by blending Oracle APIs and databases is also possible.
DreamFactory’s move to Oracle Cloud comes at a time when Oracle has announced new programs which will enable the lowering of costs as a result of increased automation and flexibility. Consequently customers will be able to obtain enhanced value from the investments they have already made in Oracle software.
With the new cloud database, there will be a system availability of 99.995% which will mean that in one year there will be less than half an hour of unplanned or planned downtime. This will be achieved courtesy of the fact that the database system will be capable of automatically tuning, patching and upgrading itself while running.
According to the chief technology officer and chairman of Oracle, Larry Ellison, customers who shift to the autonomous databases of Oracle to the Redshift database of Amazon Web Services will be able to reduce their expenses by a minimum of 50%.
Cloud computing
Oracle’s cloud computing business has improved greatly according to the most recent quarterly results. In the first-quarter financial results for the 2018 financial year, the revenue from Oracle’s SaaS increased by 62% while the revenue from both IaaS and PaaS increased by 28% to reach a figure of $400 million.
According to the co-chief executive officer of Oracle, Mark Hurd, the SaaS business of the enterprise software maker grew at twice the rate of Salesforce.com’s. Currently Oracle has NetSuite ERP customers numbering 12,000 and Fusion ERP customers numbering 5,000. Some of the new ERP customers that Oracle managed to bag in the same period included US Steel, Nestle, Honda Motor, Hilton Hotels & Resort, GlaxoSmithKline, Eurostar International, Coach and Advance Auto Parts.